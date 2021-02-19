Girl Scouts from KI Sawyer entertain Brookridge Heights residents

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Girl Scouts form Troop 5094 played in the courtyard of Brookridge Heights Assisted Living in Marquette today to entertain the residents.

The original plan was to make snowmen, but the snow was too soft. Instead, the kids made snow angles, snow animals, and rolled down the hill.

All while the elderly residents watched from inside.

One of the Girl Scout members, Maddie Gauthier, says her favorite part of the event was rolling down the hill and enjoying the snow.

The Girl Scout Leader, Kimberly Jewett, says it was great for the kids to get outside and run around.

“Our girls are such a fun bunch,” says Jewett. “When they first heard about the snowman building project, they could not wait. The collected props, and they collected spray paint, and all kinds of stuff.”

Jewett adds that this counted towards a service act for the Girl Scouts. They hope to make this an annual event.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.