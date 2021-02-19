Advertisement

Former Iron River Police Chief’s court appeal is denied

Michigan Court of Appeals rejects the appeal of Laura Frizzo against the City of Iron River and former city manager
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 11:51 AM EST
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Appeals Court ruling Friday, the termination of former Iron River Police Chief Laura Frizzo will stand. Frizzo appealed the court’s verdict three months after the decision in December 2018.

She says the City of Iron River and then City Manager David Thayer fired her because of her gender. The trial ran for 10 days with a judgment in favor of the City of Iron River and David Thayer.

Frizzo’s appeal was based on the court’s ruling on evidence. The Michigan Appeals Court says evidentiary errors are not a basis for disturbing a judgment. Click here to read the entire Michigan Appeals Court ruling

David Thayer resigned as Iron River City Manager in May of last year.

