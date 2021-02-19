Detroit man arraigned on drug, firearms charges following four-month UPSET investigation

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - A Detroit man has been arrested and arraigned on drug charges following a four-month investigation by the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET).

According to UPSET, 28-year-old Shawn Bell, of Detroit, was arrested on a five-count warrant in Copper City on Thursday, Feb. 18. His charges are:

Delivery of Methamphetamine, a 20-year felony

Possession of MDMA, a 10-year felony

Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, a 5-year felony

Possession of Ammunition by a Felon, a 5-year felony

Possession of Hydrocodone, a 4-year felony

UPSET says the arrest is a result of a search warrant conducted at 316 Seneca St, Copper City, on Nov.24, 2020. During the search of the residence methamphetamine, MDMA and numerous prescription pills were seized. A shotgun and rifle were also recovered during the search.

Bell was arrested on a traffic stop on Feb. 18 after attempting to leave his house by UPSET detectives and MSP Hometown Security Team. A search of the vehicle led to detectives seizing a large amount of fentanyl, crack cocaine and cash.

An additional search warrant was executed at 316 Seneca St. in Copper City, where detectives seized a pistol, shotgun, digital scale and other electronic devices.

Bell was arraigned in 97th District Court in Houghton County and his bond was set at $50,000. The case is being reviewed by the Houghton County Prosecutor’s office and additional charges are expected.

Michigan State Police (MSP) – Hometown Security Team, MSP- Emergency Support Team, MSP-Calumet Post, Houghton County Sheriff’s Office, the Bureau of Indian Affairs and Homeland Security Agency assisted UPSET in this investigation.

This story will be updated when more information about this case is made available.

Do you have information about illegal drugs in your community? Contact UPSET at 906-228-1002 or leave an anonymous tip at www.upsetdrugs.com.

