Delta County clothing drive for the homeless

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - A Delta County resident started the group “Kindness Rocks Delta County” to help spread some good cheer. Now, he’s started a clothing drive to help the homeless.

Donation boxes are located at Northern Screen Printing, North Coast Apparel and KCL Embroidery in downtown Escanaba.

The first five people at each location to donate a hat and gloves will receive a 12-pack of soda from Bink’s Coca-Cola and a gift certificate to a local business. The gift certificates range from $5 to $100.

“It takes all the resources from helping out local restaurants to helping out the homeless and just a good message to be spreading about being kind to one another,” said Cris Lucier, founder of Kindness Rocks Delta County.

Donation boxes also came from Bink’s Coca-Cola and were colored by local kids.

