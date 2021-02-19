Connect Marquette encourages people to take advantage of outdoor activities

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Connect Marquette introduced and reminded people about Marquette outdoor recreational organizations during its Winter Summit.

About 50 people attended the virtual conference. The overall theme was to promote growth and wellness among the community.

Participants were given the tools needed for professional development, personal growth, engagement with the community and building a network.

Individuals were able to split up into four breakout sessions where they could learn about the different outdoor organizations.

The organizations included the Noquemanon Trail Network, U.P. Rowing Club, VeloServ, and Marquette Mountain.

“We have just such a beautiful area so there’s so many different activities that you can do,” Connect Marquette president, Shannon Whitehouse, said. “So, we really wanted to highlight those organizations that we already have in the area and let them discuss what kind of opportunities are out there for people.”

The event was sponsored by Clockwork and took place from 9 a.m. to 12:45 p.m Friday.

