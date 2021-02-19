Changes made to Founders Landing pier project

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Changes have been made to the Founders Landing pier project.

The Marquette City Commission met virtually Thursday evening to discuss the project for the first time in nearly a year. The goal is to restore and reuse the old pier along Lake Superior.

The project was originally delayed while contractors GEI Consultants acquired permits. Those permits then caused changes to the original design.

“In order to get this through permitting, we ended up switching that bigger north dock down to the side,” said GEI project manager and engineer George Meister. “We did have to take out the connecting portion of the berm to shore.”

Meister says due to high labor costs and increases in pricing of items like timber, the materials being used have also changed.

“What we’re looking at now with these is actually using the Spancrete type product, a pre-formed concrete slab,” Meister said. “There are some different things they can do to color it or put stone in it.”

Meister presented proposed schematics to the commission, each coming within $100,000 of the current $5.6 million budget. While the commission did not vote on the designs, members agreed they want two separate piers to be constructed as originally intended, both for function and for potential community events.

“I think it would be interesting for folks to be able to put chairs out there and have a small wedding or a small concert,” said Marquette City Mayor Jenna Smith. “I think there might be some opportunities there.”

Meister says the original pier will not be used as part of the new structures. However, he says it will remain in place to preserve the history of the area.

The commission plans to discuss the project further once the necessary permits have gone through.

