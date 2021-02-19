Central Mine Church to hold first winter wedding in more than 100 years Saturday

CENTRAL MINE, Mich. (WLUC) - A small church in the Keweenaw Peninsula will be holding a wedding Saturday.

While this may not seem like a big deal, those who maintain the Central Mine Church said it might be the church’s first winter wedding in more than 100 years.

Vice President of the Church Board of Directors, Scott Wendt, said the church usually has several weddings each year in warmer months, and only holds one reunion service each July. Earlier this week, Wendt snowshoed into the church to sweep, shovel, and tidy up.

“With no heat, electricity, or running water...the little church on the bluff is eagerly awaiting her first winter wedding in decades! ( if not a century!),” the church said in a Facebook post.

According to the church’s Facebook page, worshipers began having services in 1854, before the church building even existed. The Central Mine Church was built beginning in 1868, and services began just after.

Back then, the church functioned as a community center for those living in the area. The church was even used to teach children and plan the Fourth of July picnic. Services happened in the church until it closed in 1898.

The Central Mine Church is also currently planning it’s 115th reunion service (the first reunion service happened in 1907) on July 25, 2021. In 2020, because of the pandemic, the service was online.

This year, though plans aren’t completely set in stone, Wendt said they hope the reunion service can be virtual and in-person, as long as COVID-19 guidelines allow it.

“Last year, our services were virtual and were viewed as far away as Cornwall (England) and Perth, Australia,” Wendt said. “We usually have over 300 people in attendance.”

Wendt said it took donations and equipment and time from a local internet provider to be able to have WiFi at the church in the “ghost town.”

That being said, the church building is in amazing shape, for being more than 150 years old.

“We just put a new cedar shingle roof on two years ago,” Wendt said. “We try and keep everything as authentic as possible.”

If you would like to make a donation to help with the upkeep of the historic Central Mine Church, a check or money order can be sent to:

Central Mine M.E. Methodist Church, c/o Brian Wake, Treasurer, 1855 Memorial Drive, Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235

For more information:

Learn more on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CentralMineChurch/

Visit the church’s website: http://centralminemethodistchurch.org/

