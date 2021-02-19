CCHA Names Langseth Director of Officiating

DEEPHAVEN, Minn. (WLUC) - The Central Collegiate Hockey Association (CCHA), a NCAA Division I Men’s Ice Hockey Conference which will return to play for the 2021-22 season, announced today that veteran official Kevin Langseth has been named the Association’s Director of Officiating.

Langseth comes to the CCHA with 25 years of on-ice NCAA Division I experience, officiating more than 800 assignments in the CCHA, Big Ten Conference (B1G) and the Western Collegiate Hockey Association (WCHA). He was selected to officiate in an impressive 19 NCAA tournaments, highlighted by eight-straight Frozen Four assignments, working four National Championship and four National Semifinal games. Most recently, Langseth has been the WCHA’s Assistant to the Supervisor of Officials for the past three seasons.

“I am pleased to name Kevin as the Director of Officiating for the CCHA,” said Commissioner Don Lucia. “Kevin’s 25-year experience as a NCAA official, three years as an assistant to the supervisor of officials for the WCHA and 13 years as a part of USA Hockey’s officiating staff have prepared him to oversee the hiring and training of the CCHA officials.”

The veteran referee was a playoff on-ice official for 19 years in both the CCHA and WCHA and was selected to work several conference championships throughout his tenure. He also spent six years officiating minor professional hockey and was a part of USA Hockey’s Officiating Instructor’s Staff for 13 years in the Michigan district.

“I was extremely impressed by Kevin’s vision for the Director of Officiating position for the CCHA,” added Lucia. “Throughout the interview process, Kevin and I were aligned in our thoughts of how we wanted to see the games called and how we planned to communicate with our coaches, players and administrators. Our CCHA coaches have been impressed with Kevin over the years and enthusiastically endorsed him for this position. I look forward to working with Kevin and the start of the inaugural CCHA season in October.”

Langseth was tabbed to officiate in the first-ever outdoor college hockey game when the University of Michigan faced Michigan State University at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mich. on Oct. 6, 2001, which set a then-world record for the largest crowd at an ice hockey game of 74,544 in attendance.

“I am thrilled to be re-joining the CCHA and excited with the opportunity to lead our officiating staff,” said Langseth. “Our staff will pursue excellence every game and will continue the prestige this conference has had in the past.”

The Grand Rapids, Mich. resident has been extensively involved in numerous non-profit and civic organizations throughout his time in the West Michigan area. He is now retired after a 28-year career in the banking industry and holds a Bachelor of Science (BS) from Northern Michigan University and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Western Michigan University.

