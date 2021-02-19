Avila set to play soccer at Finlandia University

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Yahir Avila (Moxee, Wash.) has committed to play for the Finlandia University men’s soccer team. He is planning on majoring in Business Management.

Avila enters his fourth year as a goalkeeper on the varsity at East Valley High School. As a freshman, he helped the Red Devils go 13-5-2 and qualify for the Class 2A State tournament.

Scott Chrysafidis, Finlandia Head Coach

“Yahir is a strong addition to Finlandia University. He has a good feel as to where the play is going to develop and is good at setting up his defenders on set pieces. Yahir comes from a high school program that is very successful. He’s used to winning and knows what it takes.”

