Advertisement

Avila set to play soccer at Finlandia University

Courtesy: Finlandia University
(WLUC)
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 1:04 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Yahir Avila (Moxee, Wash.) has committed to play for the Finlandia University men’s soccer team.  He is planning on majoring in Business Management.

Avila enters his fourth year as a goalkeeper on the varsity at East Valley High School.  As a freshman, he helped the Red Devils go 13-5-2 and qualify for the Class 2A State tournament.

Scott Chrysafidis, Finlandia Head Coach

“Yahir is a strong addition to Finlandia University.  He has a good feel as to where the play is going to develop and is good at setting up his defenders on set pieces.  Yahir comes from a high school program that is very successful.  He’s used to winning and knows what it takes.”

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, left, and MDHHS' Dr. Joneigh Khaldun provide a COVID-19...
MDHHS extends restrictions on restaurants with no public mention
scene of crash on US-41 just east of Koski Corners in Champion Twp.
UPDATE: Wisconsin snowmobiler in critical condition after crash with logging truck in Marquette County
Snowplow driver David Gehrke says he's glad 5-year-old Maddox is safe after he found the boy...
Snowplow driver saves 5-year-old boy wandering streets in subzero cold
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Some Upper and Northern Michigan legislators are condemning Governor Whitmer's quiet extension...
Some UP legislators criticize extension on bar, restaurant restrictions

Latest News

(NMU Graphic)
NMU welcomes Hughes to Athletic Department communications staff
(NMU Graphic)
Wildcats off to solid start at GLIAC Swimming and Diving Championships
Bulls recover after Pistons’ strong start
WCHA announces 2021 postseason format