Alert: Thin ice reported near Grand Island in Munising

The sheriff’s office says ice is in poor condition near the Grand Island Ice Caves.
(KVLY)
By Alissa Pietila
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 12:04 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Thin ice is being reported near Grand Island in Munising.

According to the Alger County Sheriff’s Office, the ice conditions on the east side of the island, near and around the East Channel Lighthouse, is in very poor condition.

The sheriff’s office says this is the area of the Grand Island Ice Caves.

The Alger County Sheriff’s Office is advising the public to not go out on the ice.

