A Little Snow and Then a Little Warmer This Weekend
Temperatures Will Eventually Rise Above Average
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 7:07 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Friday: Some light snow and flurries, mostly cloudy
Highs: upper teens to around 20 west, 20s east and south
Saturday: Some flurries possible east in the morning, cloudy to partly cloudy
Highs: mainly 20s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, chance of some light snow over southern portions
Highs: upper 20s to lower 30s
Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy and warmer
Highs: mostly in the 30s
Mild weather will continue Tuesday with somewhat colder weather later in the week. However, temperatures should fall only close to average for late February. Only light snow is expected during the next week or more.
