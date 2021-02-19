A Little Snow and Then a Little Warmer This Weekend

Friday: Some light snow and flurries, mostly cloudy

Highs: upper teens to around 20 west, 20s east and south

Saturday: Some flurries possible east in the morning, cloudy to partly cloudy

Highs: mainly 20s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, chance of some light snow over southern portions

Highs: upper 20s to lower 30s

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy and warmer

Highs: mostly in the 30s

Mild weather will continue Tuesday with somewhat colder weather later in the week. However, temperatures should fall only close to average for late February. Only light snow is expected during the next week or more.

