Working from home a ‘silver lining’ to come out of the pandemic

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - The CEO of Michigan Works, Bill Raymond, says most people do not realize the potential that working from home has on reaching a desired lifestyle.

He says remote work allows for a ‘workcation’ type of living, meaning people can live and work where they want without both having to be being the same place.

Because of this, the U.P. could see growing population and increased tourism from those with large company jobs desiring a quiet lifestyle.

“I think it’s a fundamental change. If a silver lining could come out of the pandemic, this would be one of them,” says Raymond. “I think there’s some prime opportunities for people to reassess what they want out of life and how they can get there.”

Raymond says about 30% of U.P. jobs are prime candidates for remote work.

Michigan Works is looking to help those local companies become more competitive in the job market.

