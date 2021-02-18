Wildcats off to solid start at GLIAC Swimming and Diving Championships

HOLLAND, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University Swim and Dive teams opened up the 2021 Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) Championships Wednesday with two school records being broken. At the end day one, the women’s team came in second with 112 points while the men placed third with 137.5 points after day one of the Championship meet.

The men’s team finished their first event of the day with two top eight finishes in the 1000-yard freestyle. Ondrej Zach earned second place for the Wildcats with a time of 9:09.98 earning a NCAA B standard and breaking his own school record. Jasper Pullinen placed sixth in the race with a 9:37.82 mark.

For the women’s team, they had a solid showing in the 200-yard IM. Jenna Joerger placed third in 2:06.49 and Michaela Nelson was close behind in fourth with a time of 2:06.88.

In the men’s 200-yard individual medley, three NMU swimmers found themselves in the top eight. Erikas Kapocius touched the wall at 1:49.54 to earn fourth place and an NCAA B cut, Felipe Lemos ended the race in 1:52.26 to come in sixth, and Thibault Auger placed eighth with a time of 1:53.67.

One Wildcat woman finished in the top five of the 50-yard freestyle. Maggie Vaitkus earned fourth in a time of 23.90 and earned an NCAA B standard qualifying mark.

When it came to the lone diving event of the day Ryan Leach made NMU proud. Leach placed second in the 3 meter dive with a score of 427.30.

The 200-yard medley relay closed out the day for both teams. For the women, the team of Jenna Joerger, Katharina Springhetti, Txell Font-Cantarero, and Maggie Vaitkus placed second in 1:45.74.

The men placed fifth in the final event with the group of Thibault Auger, Roberto Camera, Felipe Lemos, and Amir Saman-Khajegi finishing in 1:30.97.

Day two of the meet at the Holland Aquatics Center begins tomorrow at 9:15 a.m. with the men’s 400-yard IM preliminaries. Final events begin at 6:40 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.