Whitmer makes appointments to the Michigan Iron Industry Museum Advisory Board

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced appointments to the Michigan Iron Industry Museum Advisory Board on Thursday.

Daniel R. Fountain, of Negaunee, is a member of the Negaunee Historical Society, Marquette Underwater Preserve Committee, and the Marquette Range Engineers Club. He holds an associate’s degree in electronic technology from Northern Michigan University. Fountain is appointed to represent the Township of Negaunee for a term commencing February 18, 2021 and expiring October 4, 2024. He succeeds Justin Carlson whose term expired October 4, 2020.

Karen L. Kasper, of Ishpeming, is the vice president of the Ishpeming Area Historical Society and a volunteer with the Central Upper Peninsula and Northern Michigan University Archives, the Beaumier Upper Peninsula Heritage Center, and the Cliffs Shaft Mine Museum. She holds a Bachelor of Science in English from Northern Michigan University. Kasper is appointed to represent the general public and residents of the Upper Peninsula for a term commencing February 18, 2021 and expiring October 4, 2024. She succeeds Susan Hornbogen whose term expired October 4, 2020.

James R. Paquette, of Negaunee, is retired from Cleveland Cliffs where he worked as the senior staff employee development and training representative. Mr. Paquette recently served as a member of the Board of Trustees for the Historical Society of Michigan and the Marquette Regional History Center & Museum. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Social Services from Northern Michigan University. Paquette is reappointed to represent the City of Negaunee for a term commencing February 18, 2021 and expiring October 4, 2024.

The Michigan Iron Industry Museum Advisory Board advises the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and Environment on policies, plans and programs concerning the Michigan Iron Industry Museum.

The Board supports education programs and public use of the facility.

These appointments are not subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.

