WCHA announces 2021 postseason format

Traditional approach
(KTVF)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 1:05 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WLUC) - The Western Collegiate Hockey Association will hold its 2021 WCHA Postseason Tournament beginning with its quarterfinal weekend March 12-14 followed by a four-team, one-site championship weekend March 19-20.

The WCHA Postseason will begin with the top four teams each hosting a best-of-three quarterfinal round series. From there, the four highest remaining seeds will meet in a two-round championship weekend at the site of the highest remaining seed March 19-20. The four remaining teams will play single-game semifinals on March 19 with the winners advancing to the WCHA Championship Game on March 20.

The winner of the 2021 WCHA Postseason Tournament receives the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA Division I Men’s Ice Hockey Championship.

Pairings and locations for the quarterfinals will be announced at the conclusion of the regular season.

All games will stream live on FloHockey.tv.

