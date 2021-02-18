Advertisement

VA to offer COVID vaccine clinic in Escanaba, updates testing program for veterans

The vaccine clinic will be held at Bay College from Noon until 8:00 p.m. Monday, March 1.
Moderna vaccine.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 3:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center is providing a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Escanaba Monday, March 1.

The clinic will be held at the Bay College Campus from 12:00 p.m. (Noon) until 8:00 p.m.

Eligible veterans who want the Moderna vaccine should call 906-774-3300 and dial extension 33115 between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. central, Monday through Friday, to speak to a scheduler. There are upcoming clinics at VA facilities across the Upper Peninsula and northern Wisconsin.

On February 17, the Department of Veterans Affairs released that the Veterans Health Administration has vaccinated its one millionth veteran. Iron Mountain VA has been part of that success.

The Iron Mountain VA began receiving vaccines in mid-December and has administered more than 6,000 vaccines to veterans and staff. The facility has been contacting veterans using the latest CDC guidelines for prioritization and is now opening clinics for those veterans who would like to call and make an appointment. These vaccination clinics are open to any veteran who is enrolled and participating in VA services.

COVID-19 Testing

If veterans would like a COVID-19 test, they can call 906-774-3300 and dial extension 33115 to be scheduled.

Walk-in COVID-19 testing is still offered at the main campus in Iron Mountain, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. central time.

