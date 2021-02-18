Advertisement

U.P. temps trending towards the late winter norm Thursday plus light showering of snow

Daytime highs into the 20s under mostly cloudy skies and a chance of light snow & flurries
By Noel Navarro
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 7:52 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Localized systems over Lake Superior and Lake Michigan produce lake effect snow and clouds while a regional-scale low pressure system approaches the U.P. from the west. This bigger system looks to work with the LES production resulting in widespread chances of mainly light snow showers over the U.P. Thursday and also into Friday.

Temperatures trend upward gradually towards the late winter season average this weekend, with daytime highs in the 20s.

Temperatures tip above the seasonal norms heading into next week with daytime highs in the 30s.

Next chance for widespread snow in the U.P. comes by way of a frontal system Tuesday.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of light snow showers and flurries

>Highs: 20s

Friday: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers

>Highs: 20s

Saturday: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers

>Highs: 20s

Sunday: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers

>Highs: 30

Monday: Mostly cloudy and milder

>Highs: 30s

Tuesday: Cloudy with a chance of snow

>Highs: 30s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy

>Highs: 30s

