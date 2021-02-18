U.P. Shakespeare Group performing Julius Caesar online

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Shakespeare group says the show must go online. The group will be performing a live reading of the classic, Julius Caesar by Shakespeare featuring local and international actors.

The play focuses on the historical Roman character Brutus as he joins a conspiracy to assassinate Caesar. Members of the group say for both actors and audiences, it’s been too long without some type of performance.

“A lot of local audience members who used to come and see our performances haven’t seen any of our local favorite actors on and performing anything in awhile and it’s just being able to touch base and share in an experience with other people,” said Jamie Weeder, Artistic Director.

The performance will be Saturday February 20 at 7 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.