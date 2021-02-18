Advertisement

U.P. Shakespeare Group performing Julius Caesar online

Website for the Shakespeare Group
Website for the Shakespeare Group(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Shakespeare group says the show must go online. The group will be performing a live reading of the classic, Julius Caesar by Shakespeare featuring local and international actors.

The play focuses on the historical Roman character Brutus as he joins a conspiracy to assassinate Caesar. Members of the group say for both actors and audiences, it’s been too long without some type of performance.

“A lot of local audience members who used to come and see our performances haven’t seen any of our local favorite actors on and performing anything in awhile and it’s just being able to touch base and share in an experience with other people,” said Jamie Weeder, Artistic Director.

The performance will be Saturday February 20 at 7 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, left, and MDHHS' Dr. Joneigh Khaldun provide a COVID-19...
MDHHS extends restrictions on restaurants with no public mention
scene of crash on US-41 just east of Koski Corners in Champion Twp.
UPDATE: Wisconsin snowmobiler in critical condition after crash with logging truck in Marquette County
Exterior of Wooden Nickel in Marquette, MI
Wooden Nickel in Marquette has liquor licenses, permits suspended by Michigan Liquor Control Commission
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Travis Kosey mug
Man arraigned on multiple charges after Ontonagon stolen vehicle chase

Latest News

Upper Michigan will benefit from remote work
Upper Michigan will benefit from remote work
Upper Michigan Legislators frustrated with restaurant restriction extension
Upper Michigan Legislators frustrated with restaurant restriction extension
If you're concerned about your child's mental health, contact your healthcare provider
Post-pandemic: ‘No way to know what long-term effects will look like for kids and teens’
Smarty's Logo
Small Marquette County businesses to receive survival grants
Open sign out Big Boy in Marquette.
Restaurant industry leaders and owners express frustration over quiet restriction extension