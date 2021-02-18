Two Rivers Motel and Cabins embraces winter

KENTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Two Rivers Motel and Cabins Owners, Jen and Tim Beckett, decided since they loved visiting the U.P. so much that they should find a way to call it home and make a living here.

“We had been spending the last couple winters pretty much up here almost every weekend,” said Jen Beckett.

The Becketts knew they had to make their dreams a reality. So, in November 2020, they made the move and became owners of Two Rivers in Kenton.

Shortly after, Michigan’s shutdown on indoor dining and bars left guest at Two Rivers without places to eat and drink.

“People that were staying were kind of rolling with it,” said Jen Beckett. “As new bookings came in, we were straight upfront with them saying nothing is open now.”

With everything closed, people began utilizing available resources.

“Our cabins were booking a lot easier than the motel rooms,” said Jen Beckett. “The cabins have a kitchen and all that in there so they could make their own food.”

Although the cabins are heated by a giant woodstove… Jen Becket said many people who wanted to come snowmobile were hesitant because they didn’t know where they’d be able to warm up on the trails.

“We lost a lot of business for that reason,” said Tim Beckett.

The Becketts said coming from a big city in Wisconsin was a big change, especially in the middle of a pandemic. But, they wouldn’t have it any other way.

“We kind of prepared ourselves for it,” said Tim Beckett. “We talked with the previous owner and we sat down with him for quite a bit and we learned from him and what he’s had to do or change.”

The couple looks forward to the future of their business and are thankful to provide people with a sanctuary to enjoy.

Two Rivers Motel and Cabins has great access to snowmobile trails and hunting opportunities.

Follow the business on Facebook or visit its website for more information.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.