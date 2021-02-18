Advertisement

The John Fornetti Dental Center to host annual ‘Dentistry from the Heart’ event Saturday

This is a FREE dental day for those in need of care.
A flyer for the event
A flyer for the event(WLUC)
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) -The annual ‘Dentistry from the Heart’ event is this weekend in Iron Mountain.

On Saturday, February 20th, The John Fornetti Dental Center is hosting this free dental day for those in need of care. Anyone 18 and older can stop by the center’s office for a choice of a free cleaning, extraction, or filling.

There will be some quick screening questions and a temperature check when you arrive, and you must wear a mask to enter.

“We’ll try to be as efficient as we can, but with COVID and social-distancing things that we need to do, we are going to be a little bit limited to people might have to wait a little bit longer,” said Dr. John Fornetti.

The event is from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. local time, on a first come, first served basis. Remember to dress warm, as you may be waiting outside, due to social distancing guidelines.

The Drug Store in Iron Mountain has also donated needed prescriptions for the event, and a local business also donated a trailer for outside waiting.

