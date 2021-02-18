Texas: Power outages persist, water issues arise from the lingering deep freeze

(WLUC) - Millions of Texans brace for several more nights of subzero temperatures -- and even possible water shortages.

It’s a trickling effect from the arctic outbreak as power outages continue in the Lone Star State.

“The energy is really at the heart of it and we don’t have an end in sight for when that is going to pass,” said Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo.

Hidalgo explained that about 2.5-million people in her county alone are struggling to stay warm and are also dealing with frozen pipes.

Offline power grids have created a domino effect impacting homes, hospitals and even water treatment plants.

News Director Bob Walters heads the television station KWTX in Waco, where he and a dozen more employees have been living in the past few days.

“Texas is just not used to this type of weather in these types of conditions. And it’s not prepared for it. And after you’ve lived here a few years, you’re no longer prepared for it,” he said.

Walters, an Ohio native, stressed the importance of those Midwestern roots when it comes to harsh winters.

Luckily for Julia Janowski, these roots remained fresh in her mind when the Marquette native moved to the Greater Houston area just last August.

“I’m a big backpacker and camper and things like that. So I have two backcountry water filters which should be fine and I have a little backpacking stove,” Janowski said.

The Brazoswood High School assistant choir director added that she’s ready to help who she can, having seen food, water and gas in short supply as the customer lines get longer.

For Janowski and Walters, they both look forward to continued recovery and wide-range support in their respective communities as warmer and mild weather is expected towards the end of the week to help in relief.

“This has really brought out the good in so many people too because so many people are helping other people get what they need. They’re looking after their neighbors that they didn’t know before,” said Walters.

“Hey, it’s that ‘sisu’ spirit, right?” said Janowski.

