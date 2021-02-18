Syl’s Cafe in Ontonagon returns to dine-in with fresh remodel

ONTONAGON, Mich. (WLUC) - The staff at Syl’s Cafe was hard at work feeding customers in downtown Ontonagon.

But, during the temporary ban on indoor dining, owner Kathy Wardynski said the cafe moved its operations elsewhere.

“The golf course was nice enough to let us do takeout out of their kitchen,” said Wardynski.

The move was so that Syl’s could undergo a major remodel. The storefront, bathrooms, kitchen and flooring were just a few parts of what was remodeled.

“My philosophy this whole time,” said Wardynski. “Has been there’s things we can and can’t do and if we just sit and complain about the restrictions then that doesn’t help us.”

Renovations were only one of the ways Wardynski kept her business alive during the pandemic’s difficulties.

“We have online ordering now which we didn’t before,” she added. “During that time we did delivery... we just did everything we needed to keep going.”

Customer Jack Norris said it’s about time he could sit down and eat again.

“Covid’s been tough on the little guys out here, and small business is big business in the United States of America,” said Norris.

Norris said it’s his first time at Syl’s but he’s already sure he will come back... thanks to the snowmobiling fun and warm hospitality.

“It’s gratifying for me to be able to come out and support these fine folks,” he added.

Wardynski said she’s thankful for the tremendous and continuous support from the community during the dining bans and is happy to welcome guests inside again.

“You have regular customers that you see many times a week... It’s great to have them back,” she concluded.

Syl’s will continue welcoming guests and taking online orders as it moves forward with the business.

