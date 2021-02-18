Superior Extrusion expanding, adding new jobs

K.I. SAWYER, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette County business is expanding. Superior Extrusion Inc. announced plans for an expansion and new jobs out at their facility at K.I. Sawyer.

The company has been working with the Marquette County Road Commission to change road access to their plant to allow for the expansion. The expansion is estimated to cost $20 million and will see an additional 44 jobs brought on.

“They have a 15 year plan and this is the first expansion in that plan and they plan on having three more so it’s an exciting growth business and they have a lot more demand for their product than they can produce so it’s good news for Marquette County,” said Marquette County Board Chair Gerald Corkin.

The County is planning to adjust the road leading to Superior Extrusion this year. The expansion project would follow that.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.