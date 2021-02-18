Advertisement

Superior Extrusion expanding, adding new jobs

The sign outside Superior Extrusion
The sign outside Superior Extrusion(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 10:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

K.I. SAWYER, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette County business is expanding. Superior Extrusion Inc. announced plans for an expansion and new jobs out at their facility at K.I. Sawyer.

The company has been working with the Marquette County Road Commission to change road access to their plant to allow for the expansion. The expansion is estimated to cost $20 million and will see an additional 44 jobs brought on.

“They have a 15 year plan and this is the first expansion in that plan and they plan on having three more so it’s an exciting growth business and they have a lot more demand for their product than they can produce so it’s good news for Marquette County,” said Marquette County Board Chair Gerald Corkin.

The County is planning to adjust the road leading to Superior Extrusion this year. The expansion project would follow that.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, left, and MDHHS' Dr. Joneigh Khaldun provide a COVID-19...
MDHHS extends restrictions on restaurants with no public mention
Semi truck on fire at the Dickinson County and Menominee County line on Feb. 16, 2021.
Semi catches fire at Dickinson, Menominee county line
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Exterior of Wooden Nickel in Marquette, MI
Wooden Nickel in Marquette has liquor licenses, permits suspended by Michigan Liquor Control Commission
A photo of Stella shared in Searching for Stella on Facebook.
UPDATE: Missing dog in Delta County found safe

Latest News

scene of crash on US-41 just east of Koski Corners in Champion Twp.
Snowmobile vs Semi Crash
Volunteer firefighters give tips on avoiding frostbite
Volunteer firefighters give tips on avoiding frostbite
Foreign Exchange students face unique challenges due to COVID-19 challenges
Foreign Exchange students face unique challenges due to COVID-19 challenges
Ash Wednesday mass in Ishpeming looks different due to COVID-19
Ash Wednesday mass in Ishpeming looks different due to COVID-19