St. Joseph Parish in Ishpeming makes changes to Ash Wednesday Mass

To limit contact between everyone, ashes were sprinkled on heads rather than spread on foreheads.
During Ash Wednesday Mass, Father Ryan sprinkled ashes on parishioner's heads.
During Ash Wednesday Mass, Father Ryan sprinkled ashes on parishioner's heads.(WLUC)
By Mary Houle
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 7:13 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Parishioners at Saint Joseph Church had ashes sprinkled on their heads rather than spread on their foreheads in Wednesday night’s Mass. Father Ryan said it helped limit contact between everyone.

During the service, everyone wore masks and sat in every other pew to maintain distancing.

For those who wanted to participate online, ashes were sent home in envelopes.

Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of lent with a day of prayer and fasting. Father Ryan says the season of lent helps bring people closer to God and each other.

“We’ll be praying for people during this lent season, offering our prayers and sacrifices,” says Father Ryan. “A lot of people have been suffering this year, so trying to live in compassion and suffer with. That’s kind of the idea of lent, and to continue to love and serve our community.”

St. Joseph Parish has been streaming its’ services online since May because of the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

