Some UP legislators criticize extension on bar, restaurant restrictions

The three Republican legislators demanded the governor stop her “unilateral orders.”
L to R: Michigan State Representatives Beau LaFave (R-Iron Mountain), Greg Markkanen...
L to R: Michigan State Representatives Beau LaFave (R-Iron Mountain), Greg Markkanen (R-Hancock) and John Damoose (R-Harbor Springs).(Michigan House Republicans)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 2:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Some Upper Michigan legislators have released a statement in reaction to the news that Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s administration has extended the current bar and restaurant COVID-19 restrictions through the end of next month.

Wednesday, TV6 told you about the extension through March 29, which was done without any public mention of the change. This extension, which comes from a Feb. 4 order, continues the requirements that bars and restaurants have a 25% capacity limit and 10:00 p.m. curfew, and gathering limits among separate households.

Thursday, State Representatives Beau LaFave (R-Iron Mountain), Greg Markkanen (R-Hancock) and John Damoose (R-Harbor Springs) released a joint statement criticizing the extension by saying:

“Governor Whitmer recently decided to extend her authoritarian edicts for at least another two months, through the end of March. Recent radical restrictions on restaurants and small businesses in the U.P. have done nothing to slow the spread of the virus. The only thing Whitmer accomplished during the last year is a record number of permanently closed businesses, citizens fleeing our state for economic and political freedom, and an unconscionable spike in drug-abuse and suicide deaths.

“Michiganders were told it would take fifteen days to slow the spread. More than a year later, we are still suffocating under the weight of this power-hungry theocrat’s edicts. If we continue to blindly follow Whitmer down this path of authoritarianism, we will forever lose our political freedoms. We demand the governor stop her unilateral orders and allow the Legislature to play a role in helping shape our state’s pandemic policies.”

