Snowmobile vs Semi Crash

scene of crash on US-41 just east of Koski Corners in Champion Twp.
scene of crash on US-41 just east of Koski Corners in Champion Twp.(WLUC)
By Elyse Chengery
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 8:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHAMPION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Per Michigan State Police, the snowmobiler remains under intensive care.

A Trooper with Michigan State Police say they responded to a report of a crash involving a snowmobile and a logging truck on US-41 just east of Koski Corners in Champion Twp. around 4p.m.

The snowmobiler was crossing to the other side of Trail 82. The Trooper adds that friends say the male did look both ways when he was crossing and a semi clipped the side back of the snowmobile. The man was transported to UP Health System Marquette. No name is being released at this time.

