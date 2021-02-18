Small Marquette County businesses to receive survival grants

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Scott Soeltner, owner of Smarty’s Saloon in Negaunee, says 2020 was not an easy year for his business, as the pandemic forced to him to close for more than half of that span.

“We were open a total of 169 days in the year 2020, and we were closed down 194 days,” he said.

Soeltner received loans from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) and the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

Now, more help is on the way. Smarty’s and at least 400 other small U.P. businesses will get a total of $2.5 million from the state’s Small Business Survival Grant Program. Soeltner’s bar is set to receive $5,000 of that funding.

“We’ll take whatever they’ll give us and be very thankful for any of it,” he stated.

Synergy Fitness in Marquette is also getting some financial strength -- a grant worth up to $2,000.

“It was a huge surprise,” co-owner Brian Claus said. “Of course, every little bit helps for us and for all of those businesses out there.”

Claus says his business was struggling after closing for three months last year. He and his staff, though, got creative by promoting online training sessions, before welcoming clients back to the gym.

He says the grant will go toward his staff.

“There was a lot of people that took a hit, employees-wise, during this time that had to do some partial unemployment and things like that,” Claus explained. “We wanted to reward those people, and it’s going to go right to payroll.”

Both business owners thank their customers for the ongoing support and ask everyone to continue being there for each other.

