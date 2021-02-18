Advertisement

Seventh-day Adventist first of several mobile food pantries

The next one will be March 18 in the Wilson area.
People handing out food at the U.P. State Fairgrounds.
People handing out food at the U.P. State Fairgrounds.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 3:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Seventh-day Adventist Church of Escanaba’s food pantry held the first of several mobile food drives for the year. The church will host 12 more throughout the year in Delta, Menominee and Marquette counties.

This food drive was held at the U.P. State Fairgrounds to help with traffic flow.

“We’ve had issues before where we had so many cars, they were blocking the traffic, and this is a good location because we don’t have that issue,” said Buck LaMarch, logistics for the Seventh-day Adventist food pantry.

A grant from Feeding America has allowed the small church and food pantry to reach several families in the U.P. Last year, the pantry fed 4,785 families with nearly 100 tons of food.

