Quiet, Relatively Mild Weather Will Continue

With Only Light Snow and Flurries Expected
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 7:28 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, some scattered light snow and flurries

Highs: mainly 20s

Friday: Mostly cloudy, some snow showers and flurries

Highs: upper 10s to 20 northwest, 20s south and east

Saturday: Flurries east in the morning, cloudy to partly cloudy

Highs: 20s to near 30

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, chance of some light snow

Highs: near 30

Look for mild temperatures to begin next week. Highs will likely top the freezing mark on at least a day or two. No significant snow is expected.

