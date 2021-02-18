Quiet, Relatively Mild Weather Will Continue

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, some scattered light snow and flurries

Highs: mainly 20s

Friday: Mostly cloudy, some snow showers and flurries

Highs: upper 10s to 20 northwest, 20s south and east

Saturday: Flurries east in the morning, cloudy to partly cloudy

Highs: 20s to near 30

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, chance of some light snow

Highs: near 30

Look for mild temperatures to begin next week. Highs will likely top the freezing mark on at least a day or two. No significant snow is expected.

