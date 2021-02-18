Quiet, Relatively Mild Weather Will Continue
With Only Light Snow and Flurries Expected
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 7:28 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, some scattered light snow and flurries
Highs: mainly 20s
Friday: Mostly cloudy, some snow showers and flurries
Highs: upper 10s to 20 northwest, 20s south and east
Saturday: Flurries east in the morning, cloudy to partly cloudy
Highs: 20s to near 30
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, chance of some light snow
Highs: near 30
Look for mild temperatures to begin next week. Highs will likely top the freezing mark on at least a day or two. No significant snow is expected.
