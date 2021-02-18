Advertisement

Protecting your pet’s dental health

The Negaunee Veterinary Clinic says neglecting a pet’s dental health could lead to serious issues.
By Lily Simmons
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 2:13 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - February is National Pet Dental Health month, an annual reminder for pet owners to take care of their furry friends’ teeth.

According to the Negaunee Veterinary Clinic, an early sign of poor dental health in pets is bad breath.

One veterinarian, Dr. Jack Rauch, says many people don’t take action until their pet has a dental disease. He says neglecting a pet’s dental health could lead to serious issues—and not just in their mouth.

“Plaque builds up on teeth, then tartar starts off after the plaque, which then can cause some inflammation or infection on the gums,” said Dr. Rauch. “Then we can get tooth loss, we could get infections that spread throughout the body, and we could certainly even get kidney disease.”

Particularly for dogs, Dr. Rauch recommends brushing pets’ teeth, purchasing dental chews, and putting paradental powders into their water.

