Powell Township EMS seeks new members

POWELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Powell Township Ambulance Service Team responds to emergency calls and brings people to the hospital.

The township is looking for people over the age of 18 with a GED or high school diploma to join them.

The Service Coordinator Tyler Vargo says the position is a mix of paid-on-call and volunteer. He says new hires will be trained to receive medical first responder and EMS certifications.

“We’re looking for people that are dedicated, compassionate, and willing to put others before themselves,” says Vargo. “You carry a pager with you 24/7 and when you’re available, you’ll respond to a call whenever someone calls 911.”

Apply by contacting Tyler at ambcoord@powelltownship.org.

