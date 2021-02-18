Pine Mountain Ski Resort offers free skiing with 2020-21 season pass from any resort

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Many skiers and snowboarders, including Michael Kozicki hit the slopes Thursday at the Pine Mountain Ski Resort; Maybe because of the sunny weather or maybe because of free skiing.

“It’s pretty awesome actually, I didn’t think we would get that opportunity,” said Michael, a 14-year-old from Green Bay.

All you have to do is show the ticket desk your 2020 or 2021 season pass, from any resort in the country. Then they will give you a voucher to ski free for the whole day right here.

Sam Bracket, the Pine Mountain Ski Resort GM says the resort is offering this deal Thursday and Friday, February 18 and 19, only. He says it’s mainly to draw people to the resort from Wisconsin.

“There’s a lot of resorts in Wisconsin, and we just want to bring people up here to see what we have to offer,” said Bracket.

It seems to be doing the trick, because the Kozicki family says they traveled from Green Bay to enjoy the weather.

“I really like getting outside when it’s nice and warm outside,” said Michael.

And his sister, Gabriella says the fresh air is always nice.

“You have a natural mask on when you have your fleece, it’s super nice to get outside, it’s a huge refresher,” said 12-year-old Gabriella.

Bracket says all the runs are open and high schools races also took place Thursday, so those students got to ski for free as well.

“The terrain park is taking shape, the conditions are good,” he added.

He says there still is a 25% capacity limit, inside the resort.

“We can still get people into warm up, this weekend should be a lot warmer than the last few, so it will be a lot warmer on the deck to keep your distance,” he said.

The deal does not include rentals, but does include night skiing on Friday.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.