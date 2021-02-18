Advertisement

Menominee Township business catches fire overnight

Few details about the fire are known at this time.
Fire at Lumberjack Hardwoods in Menominee Township on Feb. 18. 2021.
Fire at Lumberjack Hardwoods in Menominee Township on Feb. 18. 2021.(Stephenson Fire Department)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENOMINEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Many fire departments responded to an early morning fire in Menominee Township Thursday.

Few details about the fire are known, but according to the Stephenson Fire Department, fire departments responded to assist the Menominee-Ingallston Fire Department with the business fire. Units were called from Menominee and carinette Counties.

Based on TV6 research, the business was Lumberjack Hardwoods, Inc., just off US-41 in Birch Creek.

This is all the information we have about this fire at this time. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Early this morning, our firefighters were dispatched to assist the Menominee-Ingallston Fire Department with a structure...

Posted by Stephenson Fire Department on Thursday, February 18, 2021

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, left, and MDHHS' Dr. Joneigh Khaldun provide a COVID-19...
MDHHS extends restrictions on restaurants with no public mention
scene of crash on US-41 just east of Koski Corners in Champion Twp.
UPDATE: Wisconsin snowmobiler in critical condition after crash with logging truck in Marquette County
Exterior of Wooden Nickel in Marquette, MI
Wooden Nickel in Marquette has liquor licenses, permits suspended by Michigan Liquor Control Commission
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Travis Kosey mug
Man arraigned on multiple charges after Ontonagon stolen vehicle chase

Latest News

Upper Michigan will benefit from remote work
Upper Michigan will benefit from remote work
Upper Michigan Legislators frustrated with restaurant restriction extension
Upper Michigan Legislators frustrated with restaurant restriction extension
If you're concerned about your child's mental health, contact your healthcare provider
Post-pandemic: ‘No way to know what long-term effects will look like for kids and teens’
Smarty's Logo
Small Marquette County businesses to receive survival grants
Open sign out Big Boy in Marquette.
Restaurant industry leaders and owners express frustration over quiet restriction extension