Menominee Township business catches fire overnight

MENOMINEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Many fire departments responded to an early morning fire in Menominee Township Thursday.

Few details about the fire are known, but according to the Stephenson Fire Department, fire departments responded to assist the Menominee-Ingallston Fire Department with the business fire. Units were called from Menominee and carinette Counties.

Based on TV6 research, the business was Lumberjack Hardwoods, Inc., just off US-41 in Birch Creek.

This is all the information we have about this fire at this time. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

