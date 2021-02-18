Advertisement

Lake Superior ice coverage about 40 percent

Lake Superior frozen as seen from Upper Harbor in Marquette
Lake Superior frozen as seen from Upper Harbor in Marquette(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The National Weather Service is saying Lake Superior is now about 40 percent frozen over.

Meteorologist with the NWS say with a mild start to winter, very little of Superior was frozen until the past two weeks. Sub-zero temperatures quickly froze parts of the big lake, including down at Lower Harbor in Marquette.

“It does look like we have a brief warming trend into this weekend and early next week and that will certainly limit how much ice does grow but overnight temperatures are still going to be below freezing so we’re still expecting some growth of ice coverage on the lake,” said Joe Phillips, Meteorologist with the NWS.

Meteorologists also say, over the years Superior has seen highs and lows for ice coverage. Back in 2019 it reached about 95 percent coverage. The NWS and law enforcement officials advise caution when on any ice surface as conditions can change rapidly.

