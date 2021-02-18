Advertisement

Holy Name High School set to open this fall in Escanaba


Holy Name High School - A Chesterton Academy logos.
Holy Name High School - A Chesterton Academy logos.(Holy Name High School)
By Alissa Pietila
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Holy Name High School is returning to Escanaba this fall.

According to a release, the school will open for the Fall 2021 semester, becoming part of the Chesterton Schools Network. The Chesterson schools provide a “Catholic, classical education” and has locations throughout the United States, as well as three locations in Canada and one in Italy. In addition to Holy Name in Escanaba, Chesterton is opening another school in Memphis, Tenn. this year.

The school will officially be called Holy Name High School - A Chesterton Academy.

In a release, the school Principal, Joe Carlson said, “Joining the Chesterton Schools Network will afford our students many exciting opportunities to build community with other faithful young adults through pilgrimages, mission trips, and the March for Life in Washington, D.C. The network is a well-oiled machine with a proven track record of academic success.”

Holy Name plans to offer informational sessions throughout the U.P. beginning March 2:

  • March 2 at Holy Name Catholic School Multi-purpose room, Escanaba – 7:00 p.m. ET
  • March 4 at Holy Spirit Catholic School Gymnasium, Norway – 7:00 p.m. CT
  • March 9 at Father Marquette Catholic Academy Gymnasium, Marquette – 7:00 p.m. ET
  • March 11 at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church Basement, L’Anse – 6:00 p.m. ET
  • March 14 at St. Joseph Catholic Parish Hall, Sault Ste. Marie – 11:15 a.m. ET
  • March 16 at St. Francis de Sales Catholic School Gymnasium, Manistique – 7:00 p.m. ET
  • March 18 at St. John Paul II Catholic Academy, Menominee – 7:00 p.m. ET
  • March 22 a virtual presentation via Zoom – 7:00 p.m. EST

“We are excited to spread the word about this wonderful network of high schools, in which our Catholic faith is woven throughout the tried-and-true curriculum. Our teachers will help raise up a generation of joyful leaders through a distinctly classical curriculum rooted in our Catholic faith. I am extremely grateful for everyone who had faith in Holy Name High School re-opening,” Carlson said in the release. “I appreciate their support and am amazed how God has blessed us with the soon-to-open Holy Name High School—A Chesterton Academy!”

For more information and to read the full news release, click here.

