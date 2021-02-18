Connecting with the community through winter sports

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The weather is a significant part of the U.P.’s history and connects people across cultures.

Outdoor recreational activities constantly evolve, but one thing remains the same-

people want to have fun regardless of the harsh elements.

Cris Osier from the Marquette Regional History Center wants you to consider how similar we are to people we can’t communicate with.

“Someone might have been doing this same activity in the same area back in 1918. I love that feeling of camaraderie, really” Osier explains. “We’re not so different after all, is what I think history can do when you look at it in depth.”

You can view the impact of winter sports on the community at the special exhibit in person or online.

For more information about the history center, view their website here.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.