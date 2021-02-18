Advertisement

CDC: Flu activity at lowest since 2005

By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 10:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Flu activity is at its lowest in years, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In the first week of February, just four people tested positive for flu.

The CDC says only 189 tests submitted to its surveillance program have come back positive this season.

It hasn’t been this low since they started collecting data in 2005, the agency said.

The CDC says it’s possible coronavirus mitigation efforts have kept the virus at bay.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, left, and MDHHS' Dr. Joneigh Khaldun provide a COVID-19...
MDHHS extends restrictions on restaurants with no public mention
Exterior of Wooden Nickel in Marquette, MI
Wooden Nickel in Marquette has liquor licenses, permits suspended by Michigan Liquor Control Commission
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Travis Kosey mug
Man arraigned on multiple charges after Ontonagon stolen vehicle chase
scene of crash on US-41 just east of Koski Corners in Champion Twp.
UPDATE: Wisconsin snowmobiler in critical condition after crash with logging truck in Marquette County

Latest News

President Joe Biden's White House is focused on immigration reform.
White House announces sweeping immigration reform bill
Former Sen. Bob Dole announced his cancer diagnosis on
Bob Dole says he’s been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer
Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) logo on WLUC created image.
UP Energy Task Force to meet online Wednesday
FILE - Pedestrians pass a GameStop store on 14th Street at Union Square, Thursday, Jan. 28,...
Lawmakers face off with GameStop saga’s key players
FILE. Inside the Michigan Iron Industry Museum in Negaunee.
Whitmer makes appointments to the Michigan Iron Industry Museum Advisory Board