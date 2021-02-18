Advertisement

Bulls recover after Pistons’ strong start

Grant pours in 43 points
(WILX)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 1:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICAGO, Illi. (WLUC) - Zach LaVine scored 37 points and the Chicago Bulls beat the Detroit Pistons 105-102 on short notice. The Bulls were scheduled to visit Charlotte, with the Pistons at Dallas. Those games got called off Tuesday by the NBA because of COVID-19 contact tracing concerns with the Hornets and power outages in Texas. The Bulls and Pistons were then scheduled to play each other, instead. Wendall Carter Jr. added 18 points while Patrick Williams had 15. Chicago won its second straight game overall and fifth in a row against Detroit. Jerami Grant scored a career-high 43 points for the Pistons, who cooled off after a strong start.

