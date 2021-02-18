A new coffee shop comes to Ishpeming

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Lodge Coffee, a walk-up coffee cart, is making up for the lack of coffee shops in Ishpeming. It is located in Jubilee’s parking lot on US-41.

The business was inspired by an Oregon man’s love for coffee and desire to start a business in the U.P.

With help from his family and wife, the Owner, Michael Timonen, designed the inside of a shack that he purchased in Wisconsin into a small coffee shop.

Timonen says his drinks are unique compared to other coffee shops.

“We have something called the adrenaline drinks,” Timonen says. “They’re energy drinks, but the don’t taste like your typical energy drink. They have flavoring, but they’re also mixed with 7UP, so it tastes more like a soda, but better.”

Timonen says opening during the pandemic has been easy so far because the walk-up style doesn’t require much contact with customers.

Lodge Coffee is open Monday-Saturday 6am-5:30pm.

For updated information on hours and menu items, visit Lodge Coffee’s Facebook page.

