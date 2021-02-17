Soo Theatre exterior restoration capital campaign receives $30K designation

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Soo Theatre Board of Directors announced Wednesday that they have approved the designation of $30,000 held in a Certificate of Deposit, for the kick off of the Exterior Restoration Campaign.

The money came originally from the estate of Evalyn Jacobson, a long time Sault resident.

Nancy Kirkpatrick, president of the Board, stated, “The Board members were surprised and excited when they learned that Evalyn had left something to Soo Theatre. We decided to put it into a CD and hold on to it for a capital campaign.”

Colleen Arbic, Soo Theatre Executive Director, remembers Evalyn Jacobson as a very active community volunteer.

“Evalyn was excited when Soo Theatre Project purchased the building. She attended the 2005 opening of the arts education studios in renovated former storefronts and many of the performances in the theatre. Local residents will remember Evalyn and her late husband Jake riding in parades in their 1950′s convertible. I remember her as a Chamber of Commerce Ambassador, enthusiastically promoting whatever event was going on in Sault Ste. Marie.”

The Exterior Restoration campaign is seeking to raise over $640,500 to light up the marquee, repair the masonry arch above the marquee, replace “leaky” windows and doors, repair brick walls, improve entrances in the back and front, and bring back the original beauty of the building.

It will not only make the building look better, it will improve energy efficiency, make the entrances more inviting, and make it easier to continue with inside renovation and restoration.

The Soo Theatre Board has hired Justin Knepper of Knepper Development Strategies to help with the fundraising campaign. Knepper has served on the Soo Theatre Board in the past and has always been enthusiastic about the restoration of the building.

“I was thrilled to hear about the Evalyn Jacobson estate designation, and am very pleased with the initial community response we have received after launching this campaign. Expect to hear about more major gifts in the near future” said Knepper.

The Board would like to thank all of the people who have supported our efforts to upgrade the building and our programming of education and performance at the historic Soo Theatre.

You can read more about Evalyn Jacobson’s life here: https://www.legacy.com/obituaries/sooeveningnews/obituary.aspx?n=evalyn-m-jacobson&pid=194114080&fhid=21072.

For further information regarding the Soo Theatre and the capital campaign, please visit www.sootheatre.org, contact Justin Knepper at justin.d.knepper@gmail.com or 906-630-0579.

