Advertisement

Police: 7 shot near transit station in north Philadelphia

Police said two people were shot in the back shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday near the...
Police said two people were shot in the back shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday near the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority station in the Olney neighborhood.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say seven people have been wounded by gunfire near a transit station in north Philadelphia.

Police said two people were shot in the back shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday near the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority station in the Olney neighborhood.

Three other people were hit in an arm, ankle and leg, respectively. No information was immediately available on the injuries to two other victims.

Six were taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center and one to Temple University Hospital. Their conditions weren’t immediately available.

Police reported two firearms recovered and one person in custody.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Semi truck on fire at the Dickinson County and Menominee County line on Feb. 16, 2021.
Semi catches fire at Dickinson, Menominee county line
FILE. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, left, and MDHHS' Dr. Joneigh Khaldun provide a COVID-19...
MDHHS extends restrictions on restaurants with no public mention
A photo of Stella shared in Searching for Stella on Facebook.
UPDATE: Missing dog in Delta County found safe
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Exterior of Wooden Nickel in Marquette, MI
Wooden Nickel in Marquette has liquor licenses, permits suspended by Michigan Liquor Control Commission

Latest News

'Ashes to go' grab bags
Ash Wednesday observed differently in Munising this year with ‘ash bags’
A group who opposes a bill that would ban almost all abortions in South Carolina put up a sign...
South Carolina House passes ban on nearly all abortions
The frigid temperatures and merciless winds have power out to communities, particularly those...
Power outages linger for millions as another icy storm looms
The annual Career Technical Education (CTE) Magazine for 2021 is now available online.
CTE Magazine now available online