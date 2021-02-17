Northern Michigan Chamber Alliance calls for comprehensive bar, restaurant reintegration plan

MICHIGAN (NMCA/WLUC) - The Northern Michigan Chamber Alliance voiced their support for a comprehensive reopening strategy for bars and restaurants.

Wednesday, the Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association (MRLA) released a two-pronged, metric-driven roadmap to eventually restore normal operations within the hospitality industry.

The proposed plan authored by the MRLA aspires to provide a clear, metric-driven solution for elected officials that will enable hotel and restaurant operators to remain in business, restore jobs, and “return to a more Pure Michigan.”

“We support the call for a comprehensive reopening strategy for bars and restaurants including metrics such as the COVID percent positive rate,” said Stacie Bytwork, the chairperson of the Alliance and president and CEO of the Manistee Area Chamber of Commerce. “If the state sets clear and accountable benchmarks for reopening, our communities and patrons will take an active and accountable role in our continued reopening efforts.”

“The Alliance is willing to safely meet with any leader who wants to formulate a plan for reopening so our bars and restaurants can anticipate what happens next,” said Sarah Hagen, the vice-chairperson of the Alliance and president of the Charlevoix Area Chamber of Commerce. “It’s time to provide this industry with a timeline and metrics to fully reopen.”

The Northern Michigan Chamber Alliance continues to support chambers, economic development organizations, and their member businesses by providing timely information and advocating for rural business needs primarily at the state level.

The Alliance is engaged in delivering industry-specific information, access to funding opportunities, and ensuring the northern Michigan voice is represented in reopening discussions.

More information on the Alliance’s latest work can be found at nmichiganbusiness.com.

About the alliance: The Northern Michigan Chamber Alliance is a coalition of chambers and economic development organizations including the Alpena Area Chamber of Commerce, Benzie County Chamber of Commerce, Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce, Charlevoix Area Chamber of Commerce, Gaylord Area Chamber of Commerce, Petoskey Regional Chamber of Commerce, Traverse Connect, Manistee Area Chamber of Commerce, Lake Superior Community Partnership, Boyne Area Chamber of Commerce, Elk Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce, Harbor Springs Area Chamber of Commerce, East Jordan Area Chamber of Commerce, Cheboygan Area Chamber of Commerce, Sault Area Chamber of Commerce, & Leelanau Peninsula Chamber of Commerce. The Alliance exists to advocate for rural northern Michigan and move forward rural-centric business policy.

Copyright 2021 NMCA, WLUC. All rights reserved.