New assistant commander assigned to MSP Negaunee Post

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police is pleased to announce the promotion of Sergeant Mark Giannunzio to Lieutenant and Assistant Post Commander of the Negaunee Post and Eighth District Public Information Officer.

In his new role, Lieutenant Giannunzio will be responsible for assisting with the operation of the Negaunee Post and the Munising Detachment, and help manage the delivery of Michigan State Police services in Marquette and Alger counties.

As public information officer, Lieutenant Giannunzio will serve as spokesperson for the Eighth District Headquarters covering the Upper Peninsula. He will start his new position on February 21.

Lieutenant Giannunzio enlisted with the department in 1999 and graduated as a member of the 118th Trooper Recruit School.

In his 21-year career, Lieutenant Giannunzio has served at the former Manistique Post, St. Ignace Post, Sault St. Marie Post, Eighth District Headquarters and the Manistique Outpost. He has held the ranks of trooper and uniform sergeant prior to taking on this new leadership role.

Lieutenant Giannunzio is a proud Upper Peninsula native and graduated from Norway High School. Following high school, he attended Lakeland College and Northern Michigan University.

