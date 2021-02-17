Negaunee daycare center implements changes

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Greta Hill and her staff at Little Friends Children’s Center in Negaunee have been working around the clock to make sure kids have a healthy and safe time while reading books and playing with toys. She says the pandemic has forced her to clean any surfaces three times a day.

“Light switches, doorknobs, bathrooms, tables, Hill said. “Everything gets sanitized.”

Little Friends’ maximum capacity would normally be 78 people. COVID-19, however, has forced the daycare center to only allow up to around 50.

Hill says she and her team are keeping their eyes on where children go around the building.

“We try to keep siblings together, and we are not moving children between rooms,” she explained. “We’re keeping them solely with their age groups in order to reduce their exposure.”

Throughout the health crisis, nonprofits have been doing whatever they can to keep the doors open. Hill, though, says other daycare centers she is in touch with are doing fine.

“There have been a lot of wonderful opportunities,” she stated. “PPP loans. Grants. Things like that that we’ve all taken advantage of.”

Hill says she never wants to turn a family away, especially under these circumstances. She also says the need for child care has been up and will continue to rise when there is a sense of normalcy.

“There’s just not enough child care in the area to support the need,” she said. “I think as things open up, it is going to get more demand.”

Hill urges parents to keep their children home in case anyone feels ill. She also wants all families to stay strong as everyone goes through the pandemic for at least another few months.

