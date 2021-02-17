Michigan operators report $42.7M January gross internet gaming, sports betting receipts

DETROIT, Mich. (WLUC) - Internet gaming and sports betting operators in Michigan reported $42.7 million in gross receipts for the 10-day period from Jan. 22 through Jan. 31 after the Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB) authorized launch. Internet gaming gross receipts were $29.4 million. Internet sports betting operators drew $13.3 million in total gross sports betting receipts and reported a total handle of $115.2 million for the period.

“Internet gaming operators are off to a good start in Michigan,” said Richard S. Kalm, MGCB executive director. “The taxes and payments from online gaming will provide funding for K-12 students, the city of Detroit and Michigan tribal communities.”

The operators delivered approximately $4.4 million in taxes and payments to the State of Michigan for January:

Internet gaming taxes/payments: $4.3 million

Internet sports betting taxes/payments: $111,696

For internet gaming, the state receives 70 percent of the total tax from the commercial operators and 80 percent of the total payment from tribal operators. The tax and payment rate ranges from 20 percent to 28 percent based on yearly adjusted gross receipts.

For internet sports betting, commercial operators pay 70 percent of the 8.4 percent tax to the state and 30 percent to the city of Detroit. Tribal operators make an 8.4 percent payment to the state on adjusted gross sports betting receipts.

The three Detroit casinos reported city wagering taxes and municipal services fees of $1,379,073 for January:

Internet gaming taxes and fees: $1,315,049

Internet sports betting taxes and fees: $64,024

Tribal operators reported $428,615 of wagering payments to the tribes governing bodies.

An online gaming and sports betting revenue distribution table is available on the agency’s website.

At the end of January, 11 operators were authorized for one or both forms of online wagering. Details for each operator’s internet gaming and internet sports betting results are available in tables published on the MGCB website.

