Marquette County Board votes to reinstate 25th Circuit Court judge

Criminal cases have hit historical highs within the County.
Marquette County Circuit Court(WLUC)
By Mary Houle
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 7:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Back in 2019 was the first time the Marquette County Board voted to reinstate a judge position into the 25th Circuit Court.

Tonight, that decision was re-affirmed.

The Director of Court Operations Charity Mason says criminal cases have hit historical highs within the county. She says there is no end in sight for the rise of felony cases.

“In fact, I just ran the case load numbers this morning, and if current rates hold, the court is on track to hit almost 1,000 felony files for 2021,” says Mason.

Additionally, the County courts are halfway through the current re-opening plan.

Mason says they hope to re-start jury trials the first week of April.

