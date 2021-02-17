Advertisement

MAPS Education Foundation supports live streaming

Grants helped equip a Marquette classroom with necessary tools to teach basics of broadcasting
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 12:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Area Public Schools Education Foundation funds classrooms as their needs grow.

A Marquette Senior High School teacher received a grant to buy recording equipment that proved its value during this pandemic.

The equipment is crucial for livestreaming sporting events that restrict attendance.

Foundation member Judy Vonck says grants helped this transition.

“Looking in this sound booth at the Rodecaster sound board that they purchased with some of the money from the ed. foundation, it’s really- it looks like a very professional set up in here and the kids and he showed me some of what it would do. It’s amazing.” Vonck says about the space where students learn to broadcast.

The grant money directly impacts students and what they’re able to give back to the community.

Donations make the grants possible.

For more information about the education foundation or to donate, visit their website here.

