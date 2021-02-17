Advertisement

Lakeland sprints past Finlandia Men’s Basketball

Courtesy: Finlandia University
(WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 12:46 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLYMOUTH, Wisc. (WLUC) - A tough first half was the difference as the Finlandia University men’s basketball team (0-4) lost 101-66 to Lakeland (5-4), Tuesday night at Woltzen Gymnasium.

For the first eight minutes, Finlandia battled tough against Lakeland.  Freshman Rae’quan Funches knocked down a triple to cut it to 15-10 at the 12:58 mark.  The Muskies scored 11 straight points to take charge.

The Lions pulled down 30 defensive rebounds to just eight for Lakeland.  FinnU also held the Muskies to 41.9% from the floor and 23.1% on 3-pointers in the second half.

For Finlandia, senior Dylan Underwood scored 13 points and freshman Jamhad Hines and junior Danny Zuchak scored 10 each.  Underwood became the 16th player to score 800 career points.

For Lakeland, Cam Jaeger had 17 points.

Finlandia remains on the road, Saturday, Feb. 20 playing North Central (Minn.).  The game is scheduled to start at 3:00 p.m. CST

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo of Stella shared in Searching for Stella on Facebook.
UPDATE: Missing dog in Delta County found safe
Semi truck on fire at the Dickinson County and Menominee County line on Feb. 16, 2021.
Semi catches fire at Dickinson, Menominee county line
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
The UP North Lodge continues to offer curbside take-out on weekdays and outdoor dining on...
Up North Lodge gets ‘Best Outdoor Dining’ in the U.P.
FILE. Wolf image.
Wisconsin DNR announces February wolf hunt season

Latest News

19th ranked Michigan Tech Women pull away in fourth to down Wildcats
Sharp shooting first half powers Tech Men past NMU
20th ranked Lakers edge 18th Huskies 3-1
(NMU Graphic)
Alabama Huntsville takes make-up opener at Northern Michigan 3-1