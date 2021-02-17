Lakeland sprints past Finlandia Men’s Basketball

PLYMOUTH, Wisc. (WLUC) - A tough first half was the difference as the Finlandia University men’s basketball team (0-4) lost 101-66 to Lakeland (5-4), Tuesday night at Woltzen Gymnasium.

For the first eight minutes, Finlandia battled tough against Lakeland. Freshman Rae’quan Funches knocked down a triple to cut it to 15-10 at the 12:58 mark. The Muskies scored 11 straight points to take charge.

The Lions pulled down 30 defensive rebounds to just eight for Lakeland. FinnU also held the Muskies to 41.9% from the floor and 23.1% on 3-pointers in the second half.

For Finlandia, senior Dylan Underwood scored 13 points and freshman Jamhad Hines and junior Danny Zuchak scored 10 each. Underwood became the 16th player to score 800 career points.

For Lakeland, Cam Jaeger had 17 points.

Finlandia remains on the road, Saturday, Feb. 20 playing North Central (Minn.). The game is scheduled to start at 3:00 p.m. CST

