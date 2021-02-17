How firefighters avoid frostbite in extreme cold

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Even with more mild temperatures approaching, it’s important to take precautions against frostbite and hypothermia.

Volunteer firefighters in Delta County often have to be out in the elements while responding to calls. On the scene are trained officers who watch over the firefighters carefully, making sure to switch out people when needed.

“It may not seem that you’re on a hose line very long but 15 minutes you could think is two or three minutes,” said Zachary Denome, a firefighter for Ford River Volunteer Fire Department.

Firefighters at both Ford River and Escanaba Township Volunteer Fire Departments are always in a buddy system while responding to calls. They’re trained to watch their partner for signs of frostbite and hypothermia.

Frostbite can set in after just 15 minutes of exposure to the extreme cold. The first signs include redness of skin and extremities going numb.

“Redness of the skin, you’re going to get that waxy look. It starts at the tingling and moves on and it slowly progresses,” said Justin Ledesma, fire chief at Escanaba Township Volunteer Fire Department.”

“If it quits hurting, then you’ve got problems. You want to get that skin covered up before it goes numb and quits hurting,” said Timothy Moore, Patrol Sgt. for Escanaba Public Safety.

Moore says hypothermia occurs when your body loses more heat than it can produce.

“You need to get yourself warmed up or it can shut down your organs and you could die from it,” said Moore.

Even though firefighters wear heavy, protective gear, it’s not made to keep them warm. It’s made to keep them safe in a fire, so they wear layers on the scene. Just like the firefighters, you can carry an extra set of clothes in your car, because you never know when you’re going to get stuck in the middle of winter.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.