Advertisement

Houston on boil water notice amid power outages, freezing weather

By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 12:06 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The hits keep coming in Texas amid a severe cold snap.

Houston, the fourth most populous city in the nation, is under a boil water notice.

Houston Public Works issued the notice Wednesday morning, asking people to boil their water for at least two minutes and then let cool before using.

The office of Mayor Sylvester Turner told people who don’t have the means to boil water to use bottled water if they have it.

About 2.7 million households were still without power across the state Tuesday night, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas said.

Texas residents have dealt with widespread blackouts since Monday.

Overall, at least 20 people have died during the cold that struck the southern Plains and South, the Associated Press reported, some while struggling to stay warm in their homes.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Semi truck on fire at the Dickinson County and Menominee County line on Feb. 16, 2021.
Semi catches fire at Dickinson, Menominee county line
A photo of Stella shared in Searching for Stella on Facebook.
UPDATE: Missing dog in Delta County found safe
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
The UP North Lodge continues to offer curbside take-out on weekdays and outdoor dining on...
Up North Lodge gets ‘Best Outdoor Dining’ in the U.P.
Deputies would like to speak to the driver of the ford pickup truck with an orange grill cover,...
Gogebic County Sheriff’s looking investigating hit and run

Latest News

NASA Perseverance rover to land on Mars
First Lady Melania Trump presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Rush Limbaugh as his...
Rush Limbaugh dies at age 70
The logo of Microsoft is displayed outside the headquarters in Paris, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021.
Microsoft messaging app Teams crashes
A Pakistani Taliban militant who shot Malala Yousafzai in 2012, has threatened a second attempt...
Taliban tweet threatens Malala; Twitter removes account